Massive fire hits building, impacts 4 businesses in downtown Covington

Nobody was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported, according to the fire department.
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For hours, firefighters have been battling flames in a historic building in downtown Covington, according to the Covington Fire Department.

The building is close to the city square, a popular shopping destination, Deputy Chief Fire Marshall Joe Doss said. Four businesses have been impacted, but nobody was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported, according to the fire department.

The fire originally started around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, the department said. A passerby saw smoke wafting off the building and called 911. By the time firefighters got there, the flames were reportedly climbing up the walls.

The Covington Fire Department called in several other departments for help, including crews from DeKalb County, Walton County and Loganville.

Doss said the fire will heavily impact the area.

“Covington has kind of come on the map here in the last several years for the tourism, for the filming,” Doss said. “And this being right on our square, or just not even a block off the square, but it’s right here where everything happens. It’s gonna be rough.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

