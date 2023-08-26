Back to School
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game

Mays vs Douglas County
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mays High School football coach punched a player during a game on Saturday and was escorted off the field by police, a district spokesman said.

The incident happened during the first quarter of the game against Douglas County that took place as part of the Great Atlanta Bash at Eddie. S Henderson Stadium at Midtown High School in Atlanta.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesman said the coach, who has not been identified, was removed from the sidelines by an APS police officer and taken into custody. An officer at the stadium told us that the coach is being processed and charged. It is unknown what the charges are.

Before the punch, the coach is seen yelling at the player. After he hits him, the player appears to be in visible pain and doubles over.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story as we work to learn more.

