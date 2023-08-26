What comes next for former President Trump and defendants in election interference case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All 19 defendants turned themselves in as of noon Friday, August 25, so attention now turns to a future trial, and everything that leads up to it.

Harrison Floyd was the only one of the defendants to be held in jail.

He faced a judge virtually Friday afternoon. Unlike the others, he did not pre-negotiate a bond before he turned himself in.

A bond hearing date has yet to be set for him.

As far as everyone’s day in court, it is still up in the air.

District Attorney Fani Willis talked about next March as a trial date for the indicted.

However, on Friday, the state requested the trial be moved up to October 23, which is less than two months away.

READ OUR FULL COVERAGE OF THE INDICTMENT HERE

This comes after defendant Kenneth Chesebro requested a speedy trial.

The court agreed to it.

“I think Fani Willis has a priority of putting Donald Trump on trial prior to the election,” said Atlanta defense attorney Josh Schiffer.

Meanwhile, the former president’s new Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow is trying to separate the former president’s case from Chesebro, or anyone else trying to expedite their legal matters, and, instead have Trump tried on his own.

Former President Trump was not arraigned when he was booked.

D.A. Willis requested all defendants be arraigned the week of September 5.

Trump could do that in person, virtually, or try to waive it.

According to court filings obtained by Atlanta News First, three of the defendants argued they should be immune from prosecution.

David Shafer, Shawn Still, and Catherine Lathan all believed they were carrying out a federal function from the sitting president at the time, and said they only served as alleged false electors because Trump asked them to.

Still no word on the former president’s official trial date in Georgia.

A hearing is scheduled next Thursday afternoon in Fulton County Court to decide whether or not to allow electronic devices in the courtroom.

The criminal trial for Trump related to alleged hush money payments is scheduled for March 2024, and the criminal trial in the classified documents case in South Florida is set for May of next year.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.