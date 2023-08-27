Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

23-year-old dies while swimming in Lake Lanier, officials say

Lake Lanier
Lake Lanier
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old is dead after swimming in Lake Lanier on Saturday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Edgar Steven Cruz Martinez reportedly went under the water and didn’t resurface. At about 3 p.m., several officials were called to Lanier Park in response. DNR game wardens quickly found the man dead in about 10 feet of water using sonar.

RELATED: 2 swimmers dead, 1 still missing at Lake Lanier in weekend incidents

Swimmers from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services recovered his body, the DNR said.

Martinez is one of several people who have died at the lake this summer. In late July and August, two other men in their twenties also drowned. Another young man, 24-year-old Thomas Milner, appeared to have been electrocuted when he jumped into the water, officials said.

RELATED: 22-year-old Gwinnett County man drowns at Lake Lanier, authorities say

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Harrison Floyd
UPDATES: Bond denied for lone jailed Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd
Firefighters are battling flames in a historic building in downtown Covington.
Massive fire hits building, impacts 4 businesses in downtown Covington

Latest News

Radio icon Steve McCoy
Atlanta comedy club hosts event supporting radio icon Steve McCoy’s hospice care
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
LaGrange police
3 injured in late-night LaGrange shooting, police say
Punchline Comedy Club said that McCoy helped introduce Atlanta to many of the club’s comedians.
Comedy club hosts event supporting radio icon Steve McCoy’s hospice care