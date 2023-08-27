Back to School
3 injured in late-night LaGrange shooting, police say

LaGrange police
LaGrange police(Source: WTVM)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people were injured overnight during a shooting in LaGrange, according to the city’s police department.

At 11:12 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Grady Street and Laurel Ridge Avenue after reports of shots fired. They also responded to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center ten minutes later, where one of the victims was taken.

Two of the people hurt suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken to an area hospital for more care but is in stable condition, police said.

Three other people were uninjured but had property damage, according to police. Officials have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is active, police said. Anyone with information can contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

