3 reality TV actors arrested in Atlanta, police say

Addie Richardson and Kareem Cadet
Addie Richardson and Kareem Cadet(APD)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people known for their roles in the reality TV show “Love & Hip Hop” have been arrested, according to booking records.

Erica Mena, Addie Richardson and Rodney Shaw were booked in Fulton County on Saturday. Each had numerous counts, including willful obstruction of law enforcement and battery, and bonds ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 related to an unknown incident on Friday.

Kareem Cadet, not an actor, was also arrested.

Richardson and Mena appeared on the show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Meanwhile, Shaw was on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

