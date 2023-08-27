Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

72-year-old shot and killed at Athens home, police say

Stock police tape
Stock police tape(MGN)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officers found a senior dead from a gunshot wound in Athens on Saturday morning, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Police responded to a home in the 200 block of Old Monroe Road after 8 a.m. Eugene Scott, a 72-year-old, was reportedly dead at the scene. Police did not name a suspect and the investigation is ongoing, the department said.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact Detective David Harrison at (762) 400-7361 or david.harrison@acc.gov. Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $1,000 for anyone who gives information leading to the suspect’s identification and arrest. You can call the anonymous tip line at (706) 705-4775.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Harrison Floyd
UPDATES: Bond denied for lone jailed Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd
Firefighters are battling flames in a historic building in downtown Covington.
Massive fire hits building, impacts 4 businesses in downtown Covington

Latest News

Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
Lake Lanier
23-year-old dies while swimming in Lake Lanier, officials say
Radio icon Steve McCoy
Atlanta comedy club hosts event supporting radio icon Steve McCoy’s hospice care
LaGrange police
3 injured in late-night LaGrange shooting, police say