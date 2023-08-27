72-year-old shot and killed at Athens home, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officers found a senior dead from a gunshot wound in Athens on Saturday morning, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Police responded to a home in the 200 block of Old Monroe Road after 8 a.m. Eugene Scott, a 72-year-old, was reportedly dead at the scene. Police did not name a suspect and the investigation is ongoing, the department said.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact Detective David Harrison at (762) 400-7361 or david.harrison@acc.gov. Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $1,000 for anyone who gives information leading to the suspect’s identification and arrest. You can call the anonymous tip line at (706) 705-4775.

