Advocates push for more donations to help kids aging out of foster care in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wellroot Family Services said taxpayers can redirect their taxes to help prevent kids who are transitioning out of the foster care system from being homeless.

Advocates said late last year, legislators created a tax credit for donations made to government-approved groups and organizations that are supporting youth transitioning out of foster care.

“Each year, more than 500 youth age out of the foster care system here in the state of Georgia,” said Allison Ashe, President and CEO of Wellroot Family Services. “Last year, during the legislative session our government realized these young people really needed support and they passed the fostering success tax credit. It’s a state tax credit that individuals, small businesses, and corporations can take advantage of where they give money to organizations that serve youth aging out of care and defer that tax credit and it’s amazing that our governor and our legislators saw that need,” she said.

Ashe said this is the first year of the tax credit.

“It started January 1st and unfortunately as of July 31st, only $1 million had been claimed of the $20 million that’s available to serve these young people. So, we’re really trying to get the word out again to individuals and to businesses about this credit and we hope that people will leverage it and give to organizations like Wellroot Family Services or other organizations that support young people,” Ashe said.

Ashe said it’s critical that people take advantage of this tax credit opportunity.

“Young people aging out of care have so many risk factors if they don’t have the support they need. The Annie E. Casey Kids Count says that one and four young people, 19 to 21 years old will end up homeless if they don’t receive the support, they need aging out of foster care,” Ashe said. “There’s so many great organizations in the State of Georgia that do that work. We need people to take advantage of the tax credit and to give today,” she said.

She said they do not want young people to end up on the streets.

“The streets are a terrible place for an 18- to 21-year-old to be. They are subject to be trafficked. They’re subject to gang involvement. These young people have so much potential and if we put the supports around them as they age out of foster care, they can fulfill all of that potential,” she said. “We need to leverage this tax credit to keep kids off the street and to get them into transitional living programs like Wellroot so that they can thrive and achieve all that they can in life,” Ashe said.

Atlanta News First spoke to a young adult who said your donations will help so many.

“I think that it’s important for people to donate because kids like me will have better resources. The more resources, the more network we have to build our careers, build our success stories, and build our lives up higher and using that money would also help a lot of kids coming to foster care or new to foster care or already in foster care,” Shamonte Knight said.

He said he came to Wellroot at 19 years old.

“I came because it was like the best option for myself as a student with no actual family. I have a family, but everybody is so spread out. I don’t really have that network, that tight family like a lot of people have,” Knight said. “So, when I came to Wellroot, they grew my perspective,” he said.

Knight said he once faced adversity.

“I came into the program because I was already in foster care from 2013 to like 2018 and I transitioned to Texas Southern University. After that, COVID hit, a lot of stuff went crazy and then we ended up going back to Georgia and then I attended Georgia State University,” Knight said. “If I wasn’t in the program, I probably would be commuting an hour to and from school or probably two hours to and from school trying to make it to school all the time. Wellroot helped me find somewhere to stay, and also helped me find my adult life outlet,” he said.

A representative with the organization said Knight was in Wellroot’s Transitional Living Program, and his program manager and life coach helped him receive a housing voucher to move into his own apartment.

Now he is a junior at Georgia State University, studying computer science and minoring in business. He said his apartment is now paid for up to a year. He also said he has a car and a job.

“If you donate then you won’t find more people like me or you won’t find other people that will grow, and I know a lot of people now that are foster driven or that came from foster cares. So, I know for a fact that if you donate, you’ll help and if you don’t help, there’ll be no help,” Knight said.

Ashe said donations received through the program will help support their Transitional Living Program.

“Wellroot Family Services purchased a small multi-family apartment complex this past year. We are in the process of renovating it, but by this time next year, we’re going to have 29 young people living with us who have aged out of the foster care system,” Ashe said. “Donations from that tax credit will allow us to support those young people both with the housing that they need but also life skills training. We work with young people on getting their education. We work with our young people in gaining employment,” she said.

“The dollars given for this tax credit will help us to do that and will help us grow and serve the 29 young people that will be living with us next year,” she explained.

“When you participate, you receive a 100% tax credit to your state income tax bill for your contribution,” Wellroot’s website states.

Overall, advocates hope the community can get behind agencies across the state to support them in their efforts to prevent homelessness and poverty for those aging out of the system.

“We want to show our legislators that passed the Fostering Success Tax Credit, that the community is behind it, that they want it and that they see that this need is an important need to fill in our community. We do not want that money to go uncollected because we want it to continue into the future because this need is going to continue into the future,” she said.

