Atlanta comedy club hosts event supporting radio icon Steve McCoy’s hospice care

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s Punchline Comedy Club is hosting an event Sunday night to benefit the family of beloved radio icon Steve McCoy, who is in hospice care.

Tickets to “Stand Up For Steve McCoy Against Parkinson’s” are $75. The event starts at 7 p.m. and also features a live auction.

Punchline Comedy Club said that McCoy, alongside other morning radio hosts on Star 94, helped introduce Atlanta to many of the club’s comedians.

“We wanted to take the opportunity to host a night of comedy to give back some of the laughter to a person who has been so generous with his,” the club said.

RELATED: Fundraiser set up for Atlanta radio icon Steve McCoy battling advanced Parkinson’s

McCoy was originally diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a progressive brain disorder affecting the nervous system, 15 years ago. He often volunteered with the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, and half the money from his family’s online fundraiser goes toward the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation.

McCoy hosted “Steve and Vikki in the Morning” for 17 years, a show beloved by Atlanta residents and often visited by celebrities. Vikki Locke told Atlanta News First she believes McCoy can feel the community’s support.

“You know that he knows what you’re saying, and he can feel the love from all of us,” she said.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.