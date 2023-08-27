Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta comedy club hosts event supporting radio icon Steve McCoy’s hospice care

Punchline Comedy Club said that McCoy helped introduce Atlanta to many of the club’s comedians.
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s Punchline Comedy Club is hosting an event Sunday night to benefit the family of beloved radio icon Steve McCoy, who is in hospice care.

Tickets to “Stand Up For Steve McCoy Against Parkinson’s” are $75. The event starts at 7 p.m. and also features a live auction.

Punchline Comedy Club said that McCoy, alongside other morning radio hosts on Star 94, helped introduce Atlanta to many of the club’s comedians.

“We wanted to take the opportunity to host a night of comedy to give back some of the laughter to a person who has been so generous with his,” the club said.

RELATED: Fundraiser set up for Atlanta radio icon Steve McCoy battling advanced Parkinson’s

McCoy was originally diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a progressive brain disorder affecting the nervous system, 15 years ago. He often volunteered with the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, and half the money from his family’s online fundraiser goes toward the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation.

McCoy hosted “Steve and Vikki in the Morning” for 17 years, a show beloved by Atlanta residents and often visited by celebrities. Vikki Locke told Atlanta News First she believes McCoy can feel the community’s support.

“You know that he knows what you’re saying, and he can feel the love from all of us,” she said.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Harrison Floyd
UPDATES: Bond denied for lone jailed Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd
Firefighters are battling flames in a historic building in downtown Covington.
Massive fire hits building, impacts 4 businesses in downtown Covington

Latest News

Lake Lanier
23-year-old dies while swimming in Lake Lanier, officials say
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
LaGrange police
3 injured in late-night LaGrange shooting, police say
Punchline Comedy Club said that McCoy helped introduce Atlanta to many of the club’s comedians.
Comedy club hosts event supporting radio icon Steve McCoy’s hospice care