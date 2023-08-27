Back to School
Deputies arrest man in connection to Austell woman found dead in woods

Crime scene tape
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies have arrested a man who they say is accused of killing a 22-year-old woman in Austell, Cobb County.

According to Cobb County police, Eugene Louis-Jocques, 21, is charged in connection with the murder of Beauty Couch who was found dead near her home on August 22.

Fire crews were dispatched to Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street for a bush fire and located a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Then police searched the area where the vehicle was found and located a body that “matched the description in Beauty Couch” in the woods.

Austel police responded to the scene and learned that the victim was the owner’s daughter.

Louis-Jocques is facing Murder, Arson, and Aggravated Assault charges, police said.

