Donald Trump’s Atlanta indictments: What to watch for this week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Now, the real fun begins.

Last year’s historic arrest of former President Donald Trump is only the start of a political and legal drama that will almost assuredly last through the end of this year and possibly well into next year’s White House election season.

Trump surrendered last week at the notorious Fulton County jail after being indicted the week before by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on charges he and 18 GOP allies conspired to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Here’s what to watch for, this week:

Pick a court, any court

On Monday, former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ attempt to move his indictment out of Fulton County Superior Court and into a federal one will come before U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was subpoenaed last week by Fulton County DA Fani Willis, whose office issued the sweeping indictments two weeks ago.

Meadows and his attorneys are arguing he is immune to state prosecution under the constitution’s supremacy clause. The clause says that federal law takes precedence over state law — and Meadows has not been indicted on any federal charges related to the alleged interference. In particular, the motion said that the clause stops states from obstructing federal officials carrying out federal duties.

Meadows’ motion also argues that Meadows is immune under the First Amendment, which protects political expression, and the Fourteenth Amendment, which prohibits the application of “unconstitutionally vague” statutes.

Willis’ office will argue that Meadows violated the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from engaging in political activity as part of their official roles.

Others charged who are seeking to sever their cases from Willis’ overarching indictment and into federal court are former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer; Cathy Latham; state Sen. Shawn Still; and former U.S. Department of Justice official Jeffery Clark. Others, including Trump and his new lead attorney Steve Sadow, may seek to do the same.

Jones has set a Sept. 18 hearing for Still’s and Clark’s motions.

Speedy trial requests

Co-defendants Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell have both filed requests for speedy trials. Prosecutors have said Chesebro, an attorney, worked with Georgia Republicans in the weeks after the November 2020 election at the direction of Trump’s campaign. Chesebro worked on the coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate declaring Trump won and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors.

McAfee has granted Chesebro’s request for a speedy trial, setting the first trial date for any of the indictment’s co-defendants. According to McAfee’s order, Chesebro will be arraigned on Sept. 6, with a deadline for discovery from all parties on Sept. 20; all motions due by Sept. 27; and the trial itself to begin Oct. 23.

Late Friday, Powell - a lawyer and staunch Trump ally - became the second co-defendant to petition for a speedy trial. Powell was part of a group who met at the South Carolina home of conservative attorney Lin Wood in November 2020 “for the purpose of exploring options to influence the results of the November 2020 elections in Georgia and elsewhere,” prosecutors have said.

Also last week, Willis filed a motion in Fulton County Superior Court seeking to move Trump and his 18 co-defendants’ trial to October 23, 2023.

How long will Harrison Floyd stay in jail?

Floyd, one of two African Americans named in the indictment, remains the only co-defendant who has not settled bond. He has been behind bars in the notorious Fulton County jail since his surrender last Thursday. An emergency hearing was held late Friday afternoon, in which Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee - who is overseeing the entire indictment thus far - ruled Floyd a flight risk.

On Friday, Floyd, who said he cannot afford an attorney, was nonetheless denied a public defender; the Georgia Public Defender Council said he did not qualify for an attorney. Floyd, unlike the other 18 Trump co-defendants, did not pre-negotiate a bond before he turned himself, a move that would have allowed him to wait for his day in court on his own recognizance.

