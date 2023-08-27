First Alert: More dangerous heat today paired with widely scattered storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Our First Alert continues today for the heat as afternoon highs climb into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures between 102-106 degrees through most of the afternoon into the early evening.

Today serves as a transition day as a front settles in over the state, which will give us a higher coverage of showers and storms today through Tuesday.

Expect storms to begin to pop after noon today, becoming widely scattered through the afternoon and evening. An isolated storm or two could be strong to severe with gusty wind, heavy rain, and lightning.

This front will stay put through mid week, which will keep rain chances elevated. We continue our First Alert for Monday and Tuesday to give you a heads up that the commute home the next few days will more than likely be a stormy one.

Wednesday carries a lot of questions. At this point, we will more than likely have Hurricane Idalia moving through the Gulf of Mexico towards the coast of Florida. There are a lot of questions on where this storm will make landfall as it is still fairly disorganized, but it is possible that this storm has impacts here in North Georgia.

The extent of our impacts are unclear right now, but our team will be watching the data carefully as it comes in and keep you posted. A direct hit right now doesn’t look likely, but we could still receive some heavy tropical downpours, gusty wind, and potentially some isolated severe weather.

The good news about the higher rain coverage this week, tropical or not, we will have temperatures drop into the 80s Tuesday through Friday! We also look to dry out by Thursday afternoon and stay mainly dry through the start of next weekend.

Hot, humid, with widely scattered afternoon and evening storms. (Atlanta News First)

Storms will become more widely scattered this afternoon and evening. (Atlanta News First)

Isolated severe storms possible this afternoon. (Atlanta News First)

Watching for potential impacts from Tropical Depression 10 Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

First alert for heat today, then for higher storm coverage tomorrow and Tuesday. Storms will more than likely impact the evening commute to start the week. Watching the tropics for mid week. (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.