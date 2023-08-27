Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head

A drug bust suspect fleeing on a motorcycle was killed after an office threw a picnic cooler at him. (SPECTRUM NEWS NY1, DUPREY FAMILY, WITNESS CELL PHONE, CNN)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL R. SISAK and JAKE OFFENHARTZ Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A man fleeing New York City police officers on a motorcycle died Wednesday after a sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from close range, causing a violent crash, authorities said.

Eric Duprey, 30, who had three young children and worked as a delivery driver, was pronounced dead within minutes of being struck on a Bronx sidewalk. The sergeant, Erik Duran, was suspended without pay just hours later, an unusually quick disciplinary move by the NYPD.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has jurisdiction to probe deaths involving police, is investigating.

Friends and acquaintances attended a vigil Thursday night for Duprey and a makeshift memorial of photographs, candles and other mementos grew on the spot where he died.

Surveillance video viewed by The Associated Press showed Duprey driving the gas-powered motorcycle on a sidewalk toward a group of people, including the sergeant, who was not in uniform.

Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from close range, causing a violent motorcycle crash, authorities said.(Source: Duprey Family, Spectrum News NY1 via CNN)

As he approached, the video shows Duran pick up a red object — the picnic cooler — and throw it. Duprey is struck hard. He loses control, then is tossed toward a tree as the motorcycle veers into the street. The bike smashes into a metal barricade before coming to rest against a parked car.

Police said Duprey tried to flee on a friend’s motorcycle after he was caught selling drugs to an undercover police officer. The sergeant was standing on the sidewalk as part of the “buy-and-bust” operation carried out by the Bronx Narcotics Unit. Police declined to specify what drugs Duprey was accused of selling. The encounter happened at around 5:30 p.m., police said.

Reached by phone, Duprey’s mother, Gretchen Soto, told The Associated Press the police narrative was “all lies,” insisting her son was not selling drugs or trying to evade officers. She said she was on a video call with him from Puerto Rico Wednesday when suddenly the screen went dark.

“He wasn’t fleeing. He wasn’t fleeing. He was just on the motorcycle talking to me on the video chat. And he passed by that place when all of a sudden the call cut out,” she said in Spanish.

She said Duprey, who lived in the Bronx, had children aged 3, 5 and 9.

“They left three fatherless babies,” Soto said. “I’m going to get justice.”

Erika Duprey Soto, 31, described her younger brother as a doting father with a lifelong passion for motorcycles, known affectionately as “Cuajo,” a slang term for ears. He followed her to the Bronx from Puerto Rico in 2015, finding work with the city’s Parks Department before taking a job as an Uber Eats driver.

Erika Duprey Soto said family members waited on the street next to an ambulance for six hours before authorities confirmed the death.

“The children don’t accept that their father is now in heaven,” Soto said. “He was always by their side. They say, ‘he’s still in the ambulance.’”

The NYPD said it is cooperating in the attorney general’s investigation

“The NYPD is committed to ensuring that there will be a full, thorough, and transparent investigation of this incident to determine the facts and to take the appropriate steps forward,” the department said in a statement.

A message seeking comment was left with Duran’s union. The Daily News first reported the incident.

Duran, a 13-year veteran of the department, joined the Bronx Narcotics Unit last September. He has been recognized by the department dozens of times for what it deems excellent and meritorious police service, according to a police personnel database.

Duran’s disciplinary record includes a substantiated complaint last year for abusing his authority during a stop, according to the city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Harrison Floyd
UPDATES: Bond denied for lone jailed Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd
Firefighters are battling flames in a historic building in downtown Covington.
Massive fire hits building, impacts 4 businesses in downtown Covington

Latest News

A drug bust suspect fleeing on a motorcycle was killed after an office threw a picnic cooler at...
Friends want justice for man killed in crash after officer throws cooler at him
A Mays High School football coach was arrested for punching a player during a game
A Mays High School football coach was arrested for punching a player during a game
Deputies arrest man in connection to Austell woman found dead in woods
Deputies arrest man in connection to Austell woman found dead in woods
Advocates push for more donations to help kids aging out of foster care in Georgia
Advocates push for more donations to help kids aging out of foster care in Georgia