Police investigate shooting in College Park outside Mexican restaurant

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police spent the early morning hours of Sunday outside Cozumel Cantina on Old National Highway collecting evidence.

Officials have not said what happened, citing an ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the owner and patrons are left shaken up, some even scarred and bruised.

Owner Tara Padilla said a man who was denied entry fired shots first at a security guard in the parking lot.

“He was mad because we didn’t let the mom in and wouldn’t let him back in at that point,” Padilla said. “So he went to the car and got a gun and opened fire on our security guards.”

Kiwii Ashmeade volunteered to pick up her sister’s bullet-riddled car Sunday morning.

“Thank God she wasn’t shot. It was just her car that was damaged really bad,” she said.

Ashmeade said her sister, who works as a bartender, was inside when shots rang out in the parking lot.

“She’s actually recovering because she has scrapes and bruises due to the chaos coming from outside the facility to inside,” she said.

Ashmeade added that she doesn’t get out as much as she used to because “people don’t know how to act anymore.” Padilla agreed that violence is part of the world.

“Unfortunately, things like that on Old National happen all the time,” he said. “I’m glad we provided security and police on site all weekend.”

