Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police investigate shooting in College Park outside Mexican restaurant

Police are investigating a shooting outside Cozumel Cantina on Old National Highway.
Police are investigating a shooting outside Cozumel Cantina on Old National Highway.(WANF)
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police spent the early morning hours of Sunday outside Cozumel Cantina on Old National Highway collecting evidence.

Officials have not said what happened, citing an ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the owner and patrons are left shaken up, some even scarred and bruised.

Owner Tara Padilla said a man who was denied entry fired shots first at a security guard in the parking lot.

“He was mad because we didn’t let the mom in and wouldn’t let him back in at that point,” Padilla said. “So he went to the car and got a gun and opened fire on our security guards.”

Kiwii Ashmeade volunteered to pick up her sister’s bullet-riddled car Sunday morning.

“Thank God she wasn’t shot. It was just her car that was damaged really bad,” she said.

Ashmeade said her sister, who works as a bartender, was inside when shots rang out in the parking lot.

“She’s actually recovering because she has scrapes and bruises due to the chaos coming from outside the facility to inside,” she said.

Ashmeade added that she doesn’t get out as much as she used to because “people don’t know how to act anymore.” Padilla agreed that violence is part of the world.

“Unfortunately, things like that on Old National happen all the time,” he said. “I’m glad we provided security and police on site all weekend.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Harrison Floyd
UPDATES: Bond denied for lone jailed Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd
Firefighters are battling flames in a historic building in downtown Covington.
Massive fire hits building, impacts 4 businesses in downtown Covington

Latest News

Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane and impact the southeast this week.
Tropical Storm Idalia forms, poses threat to the Southeastern United States
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
Stock police tape
72-year-old shot and killed at Athens home, police say
Lake Lanier
23-year-old dies while swimming in Lake Lanier, officials say