Tropical Storm Idalia forms, poses threat to the Southeastern United States

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tropical Depression 10 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Idalia Sunday morning after Hurricane Reconnaissance aircraft found sustained winds of 40 MPH.

Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to slowly meander around the Yucatan Channel for the next 24-hours, before picking up forward speed and moving northward into the eastern Gulf of Mexico later Monday, into Tuesday. This is when Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane. The Gulf of Mexico remains abnormally warm and conditions are favorable for strengthening. However, some wind shear is possible as the system moves northward. If shear remains lighter or does not have as much of an effect of Idalia, a powerful hurricane will be possible.

As of Sunday afternoon, Idalia is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane between, roughly, Panama City and Tampa, Florida. However, adjustments to the cone of uncertainty are likely as the system continues to gradually organize in the northwestern Caribbean. Also, the cone of uncertainty is a forecast for where the center may go. Impacts, including flooding rains, gusty winds, severe weather, and storm surge flooding will extend well beyond this cone.

Inland impacts, including heavy rain and a low risk of severe weather, are possible across the inland southeast depending on Idalia’s exact track. Some impacts cannot yet be ruled out across portions of north Georgia; especially southeast of the Interstate 85 corridor. Keep an eye on the forecast. You can get the latest forecast on WANF, WPCH, in the First Alert Weather App and on the website.

Check in, at least, once a day. Confidence in the forecast will increase over the next few days and a more certain idea of how Idalia will impact the southeast is expected by Tuesday.

