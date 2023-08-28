All clear given after bomb threat reported at Clark Atlanta University

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An all-clear has been given after a bomb threat was reported near Clark Atlanta University, according to Clark Atlanta University Public Safety.

The bomb threat was reported near the 600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. slightly north of the main Clark Atlanta University campus.

A shelter-in-place order was then issued and Clark Atlanta University Public Safety “notified the campus and all [Atlanta University Center] partners,” Clark Atlanta University Public Safety said.

An all-clear was given after a K-9 sweep found “no imminent threats.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.