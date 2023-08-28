Atlanta mural artist captures historic mugshot of former President Donald Trump

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Donald Trump’s mugshot will go down in history after spreading rapidly across the internet and social media following his arrest at Fulton County Jail on Aug. 24.

It’s the first booking photo of a former president and many are not holding back on memorializing the moment. A quick walk down Atlanta’s beltline near Old Fourth Ward shows a mural of the scowling, stone-faced Trump with a bubble box reading “M.A.G.A My A** got arrested.”

The mural was created by Atlanta visual artist Chris Veal, also known as “Caveal.” Veal specializes in pop art, often creating socially energizing pieces.

As the nation awaited the much-anticipated mugshot of the former president, Caveal posted a photo of himself with spray-painted text reading “mugshot coming soon.”

On Aug. 14, Trump and 18 of his GOP allies were charged in a sweeping indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The indictment alleges that the former president and his Republican allies schemed to overturn the 2020 presidential election by organizing fake electors in seven battleground states, including Georgia.

Ten days later, Trump surrendered on 13 felony charges including criminal racketeering, conspiracy, forgery, and solicitation.

The former president is expected to be arraigned next week on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 9:30 a.m., with several of the remaining 18 co-defendants following throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

