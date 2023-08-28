Back to School
Atlanta PD: Gambling machines are a source of crime

Police just finished a months long, undercover sting
Peek said police arrested three people as part of an illegal gambling investigation.
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, Atlanta Police officials said gambling machines have proven to be a source of escalated disputes, violence and homicides at two southwest Atlanta businesses.

Deputy Police Chief Timothy Peek said Atlanta Police, in tandem with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Lottery, just completed a three-month-long undercover investigation at the Citgo gas station in Adamsville and a convenience store near Summerhill. The two businesses are located at 3657 MLK Jr. Drive SW and 12 Atlanta Avenue respectively.

Peek said police arrested three people as part of an illegal gambling investigation.

Peek detailed the investigation at the Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety Committee meeting on Monday.

“We sent undercover people over a period of time, to go in, play with their games, to get payouts, which was illegal,” Peek said.

Peek said once they got those illegal payouts, they acquired a search warrant to fast-track their investigation.

“Those are two locations that have just been a thorn in our side and we’ve done everything we could to work with those businesses,” Peek said.

A staff member at the Citgo said the gaming machines were removed last week.

The announcement of the undercover investigation is just the latest effort by the city to address crime at gas stations.

In early August, the Atlanta City Council passed an initiative to require gas stations to have high-quality surveillance cameras.

In August 2022, Councilmember Andrea Boone led an effort to shut down the Citgo in Adamsville.

“It’s been a lot of broken promises. A lot of broken promises from the tenants at 3657 MLK Jr. Drive,” Boone said at the time in August 2022.

One neighboring business owner said she’s seen improvement in the crime rate in Adamsville since last August.

“I have seen less crime in this area in the last year,” said Cynthia Douglas, owner of Memezz Soul Food Restaurant.

Said Douglas: “If we had more patrolling in the area I think some things could be more calmer than they are.”

Peek said Georgia Lottery suspended the business’ ability to sell lottery tickets at both southwest Atlanta locations.

