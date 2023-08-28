Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta Public Schools launches investigation into conduct of Mays H.S. football coaches

Officials say they’re looking into the conduct of multiple Mays High School football coaches after one allegedly punched a player Saturday.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dr. Danielle Battle was sworn in as the new interim superintendent for Atlanta Public Schools on Monday, days after a high school football coach was arrested for physically assaulting a player during a game.

Video shows a Benjamin E. Mays High School football coach punching a player and yelling at him during a game, causing safety concerns for parents. The incident was caught on camera during the PeachtreeTV broadcast of the Great Atlanta Bash at Eddie. S Henderson Stadium at Midtown High School in Atlanta.

Mays High coach Carl Sledge was arrested in connection with the incident.

Atlanta Public Schools is also looking into another incident that shows inappropriate conduct by a different coach. Officials say they’re looking into a photo showing a Mays High football coach standing on players’ knees as they perform wall sits. They say the photo was apparently taken during summer conditioning.

Parthena Stokes’ son plays on the team. She claims there is a pattern of verbal and physical abuse from the coaches and retaliation for speaking out.

“They work the kids to death, they practice them to death,” Stokes said, adding that she wants to see more changes in leadership and practices on the team.

“I want to make sure they have done background checks on all the coaches,” she said.

Atlanta News First asked APS Board Chair Eshe’ Collins about the incident.

Collins said she had no comments regarding the specific incident, but said safety remains a priority for students.

“I just want parents to be assured we’re taking every step and every precaution to make sure our students and they themselves are safe,” she said.

Atlanta Public Schools released the following statement:

Atlanta Public Schools’ Office of Employee Relations and Atlanta Public Schools police are investigating.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game

Family wants changes on Atlanta high school football team after coach arrested

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Police scene tape
Police: Teen recovers from gunshot wound to head after breaking into cars in South Fulton

Latest News

Attorneys general in 18 states called for a recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, saying...
Thefts of Kia, Hyundai cars up 700% in Atlanta compared to last year, police say
The scene of a deadly shooting at a parking garage in Midtown Atlanta.
Man shot, killed in Midtown parking garage after reported car break-ins, police say
College View Hills Apartments in College Park.
College Park mom and 3 children hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning
Atlanta police say it happened around 2 a.m. at the 725 parking deck at Spring Street and 3rd...
Innocent bystander killed in Midtown Atlanta parking garage shooting