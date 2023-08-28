Back to School
Atlanta Public Schools swears in new interim superintendent

The Atlanta Board of Education swore in Interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle Monday morning.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Board of Education swore in Interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle Monday morning.

Dr. Battle is a 19-year veteran of Atlanta Public Schools and has held a variety of leadership positions throughout the district.

A swearing-in ceremony was held at 10 a.m.

Right now, the search continues to find a permanent superintendent who will start on July 1, 2024.

