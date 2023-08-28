Atlanta Public Schools swears in new interim superintendent

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Board of Education swore in Interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle Monday morning.

Dr. Battle is a 19-year veteran of Atlanta Public Schools and has held a variety of leadership positions throughout the district.

A swearing-in ceremony was held at 10 a.m.

Right now, the search continues to find a permanent superintendent who will start on July 1, 2024.

