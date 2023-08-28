College Park mom and 3 children hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A College Park mother and her three children are recovering after they were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning.

For days, Temyka Ollie and three of her children - ages 6 to 17 - couldn’t breathe on their own. The family was hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning. Ollie said it could have been prevented.

“I know they put us at risk,” Ollie said of the College Park Housing Authority. “I don’t believe, I know. They should have made sure me and my kids were safe. I pay my rent every month on time. I’m entitled to a clean, safe unit.”

The family lives at the College View Hills Apartments in College Park. Ollie said she first alerted the city’s housing authority of a gas leak in her unit nine months ago after her children found her passed out in their apartment.

“I was hospitalized then,” she recalled. “They said they had to replace the stove and fix or replace the furnace.”

Ollie said even after the repairs, her family kept getting sick.

“I had a stroke,” she said. “The baby was having seizures. The 17-year-old was having severe respiratory problems. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Last Wednesday, doctors called Ollie saying she had high levels of carbon monoxide in her body. She again notified the Housing Authority. The gas company shut off the gas.

“Maintenance told me to open all the windows and breathe in the fresh air,” Ollie recalled. “They said we were fine to stay in the house. Of course, I didn’t think that was OK, but I had nowhere to go.

The next morning, Ollie and three of the children woke up vomiting and could barely breathe. She said the carbon monoxide detector in their unit was not working properly.

“It’s not right,” Ollie said with tears rolling down her face. “It’s not right. And for them not to take accountability and call me and tell me, ‘Mrs. Ollie, we’re sorry,’ that just hurts me to my soul.”

Atlanta News First reached out to the College Park Housing Authority with several questions. However, the interim director, Chelsea Walker, responded only by saying Ollie’s case was under “thorough investigation,” adding that the Housing Authority “wants to make sure that each resident is living in a safe and livable environment.”

“I just want them to make it right,” Ollie said.

Ollie, who’s exploring legal options, said she wants a new unit with a working carbon monoxide detector. She’s fearful that returning to her current unit will further jeopardize her family.

“Do y’all job,” she said. “Inspect these apartments. They’re not doing it. That could have wiped a whole family out.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.