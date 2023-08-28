Back to School
Family demands justice after boyfriend charged in Austell woman’s murder

He was charged with murder, arson and aggravated assault and is currently in the St. Tammany Parish jail in Louisiana awaiting extradition back to Cobb County.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of 22-year-old Beauty Couch may never understand why she was killed and dumped in a wooded area in Austell on Aug. 22.

“Why? I need to know, why? It’s not going to bring her back. But I would like to know what she could have possibly done so bad,” Lelia Brown, Couch’s sister, said. “The guy that was buying her flowers and taking her out and making her smile at one point. How did it get here? I just can’t believe this.”

21-year-old Eugene Louis-Jocques, Couch’s boyfriend, was arrested in connection to her death, according to law enforcement. He was charged with murder, arson and aggravated assault and is currently in the St. Tammany Parish jail in Louisiana awaiting extradition back to Cobb County.

“I met him one time. And when I met him, I was like, ‘hey, how are you doing?’ And that was it. Then I looked at my baby and I was like that person is not going to be the right person for my baby,” Kimberly Couch, Beauty’s mom, said.

The body of 22-year-old Beauty Couch was found near a burned-out vehicle in Austell.(Family)

On Monday, family and friends visited the scene of the crime off Joe Jerkins Boulevard placing balloons and flowers nearby in Beauty’s memory.

“I just had to feel her final resting place. I had to feel her spirit. I wanted her to know she’s missed, and she’s loved,” Greg Roper, Beauty’s cousin, said.

According to authorities, Beauty’s car was set on fire in a ditch and her body was dumped a few yards away.

Beauty’s family said she was stabbed multiple times and her boyfriend.

“I love God. I probably can forgive him, but I’ll never forget what he did to my baby,” Kimberly said.

