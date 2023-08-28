First Alert: Stormy start to the week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Overnight and morning storms will create a tricky morning commute for many across the metro to start the work and school week.

The roads are wet, so be very careful as you head out the door.

A few flash flood warnings have also been issued through late morning, so be sure not to drive into standing water.

By late morning, we will start to dry out, but our storms won’t be done for the day.

Our First Alert will continue for the afternoon and evening as storms will be likely for the commute home from work and school later today, and an isolated severe storm is possible this afternoon as well carrying heavy rain, gusty wind, and lightning.

We will continue to monitor for more flash flooding later tonight as well.

Our rainy and stormy pattern continues Tuesday, so just be sure to pack your patience the next few days, particularly for the commute home.

Wednesday, our First Alert isn’t for the rain, but because that’s the day we will be monitoring for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.

Idalia is forecast to become a major category 3 hurricane before making landfall along the west coast of Florida. The storm is expected to move across the state, impacting places like Jacksonville and parts of south Georgia.

Right now, our impacts look minimal, but the storm could bring us some rain and pick up our wind come Wednesday as the storm passes to our south.

As of now, tropical storm force conditions are not expected in North Georgia, but any shift in the track could change that. With that said, stay tuned to the forecast the next couple of days.

Come Thursday, we trend drier with temperatures in the 80s. This drier pattern continues through the weekend.

Temperatures go back into the 90s Sunday.

