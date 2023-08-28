Back to School
First Alert: Strong to severe storms this evening

Slow moving storms are currently moving into our area.
By Patrick Pete
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Scattered storms are prompting a FIRST ALERT for the rest of the evening. We have already seen multiple severe thunderstorm warnings over the last couple of hours and the potential for more storms will exist for the next few hours. Any thunderstorms that fire up--severe or not, will have the potential to produce heavy downpours. We are monitoring for the potential for isolated flooding as well---as some of these storms have been nearly stationary.

More storms are possible Tuesday afternoon, prompting another FIRST ALERT. It appears the severe potential will be less Tuesday, but a rogue strong thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Rain/storms will be around during the evening commute
Rain/storms will be around during the evening commute(Atlanta News First)

Tracking the tropics.

Idalia is forecast to become a major category 3 hurricane before making landfall along the west coast of Florida. The storm is expected to move across the state, impacting places like Jacksonville and parts of south Georgia.

A full story on our potential impacts from Idalia can be found in a separate story on the First Alert Weather App.

Right now, our impacts look minimal, but the storm could bring us some rain and pick up our wind come Wednesday as the storm passes to our south. As of now, tropical storm force conditions are not expected in North Georgia, but any shift in the track could change that. With that said, stay tuned to the forecast the next couple of days.

Idalia will also have major impacts on the Georgia Coast
Idalia will also have major impacts on the Georgia Coast(Atlanta News First)
A front that will bring us storms the next 2 days should keep Idalia south of metro Atlanta...
A front that will bring us storms the next 2 days should keep Idalia south of metro Atlanta Wednesday.(ANF)

The forecast trends drier and less humid as we head into Wednesday. Definitely a “top off the jeep” type of forecast beyond Tuesday as lots of sunshine and manageable temperatures dominate the bulk of the week. The 90s come back into view by Sunday.

Trending drier by mid-week
Trending drier by mid-week(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

