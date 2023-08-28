Former DeKalb County corrections officer sentenced in 2 inmate assault incidents

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former DeKalb County Jail corrections officer was sentenced in connection to separate incidents of excessive force against inmates, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

Cesary Wilborn, 33, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and three counts of violation of oath by a public officer to the two incidents that happened in 2016 and 2018, the district attorney’s office said.

He was sentenced to 10 years with a year to be served in a probation detention center, along with 200 hours of community service. He also cannot work in law enforcement during his sentence, the district attorney’s office said.

The first incident happened in July 2016 when an inmate was hit in the head several times in his cell, suffering a fractured jaw from a seizure, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office said the second incident happened in February 2018 when a verbal altercation escalated and an inmate was punched several times and body slammed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.