Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Former DeKalb County corrections officer sentenced in 2 inmate assault incidents

Cesary Wilborn, 33, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, aggravated battery and three counts...
Cesary Wilborn, 33, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, aggravated battery and three counts of violation of oath by a public officer to the two incidents that happened in 2016 and 2018.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former DeKalb County Jail corrections officer was sentenced in connection to separate incidents of excessive force against inmates, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

Cesary Wilborn, 33, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and three counts of violation of oath by a public officer to the two incidents that happened in 2016 and 2018, the district attorney’s office said.

He was sentenced to 10 years with a year to be served in a probation detention center, along with 200 hours of community service. He also cannot work in law enforcement during his sentence, the district attorney’s office said.

The first incident happened in July 2016 when an inmate was hit in the head several times in his cell, suffering a fractured jaw from a seizure, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office said the second incident happened in February 2018 when a verbal altercation escalated and an inmate was punched several times and body slammed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Police scene tape
Police: Teen recovers from gunshot wound to head after breaking into cars in South Fulton

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during...
ATLVault: MLK Jr. delivers ‘I Have a Dream,’ 60 years ago
The Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council is asking gun owners to attend its next meeting.
Woman stabbed, another killed in Monroe County home, deputies say
The mural was created by Atlanta visual artist Chris Veal, also known as “Caveal.”
Atlanta mural artist captures historic mugshot of former President Donald Trump
The system is forecast to become a hurricane and make landfall in Florida this week.
Idalia expected to make landfall as major hurricane on Florida coast | Impacts in Georgia