Georgia afterschool program aims to curb gun violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In an office space in the community center behind First Iconium Baptist Church in East Atlanta, sits a photo of Jared Brown at 19. A stray bullet would kill him four years later.

“All because of someone having a conflict with someone else,” Sharmaine Brown, Jared’s mom, said.

Sharmaine has never stopped telling his story. She created the nonprofit, Jared’s Heart of Success, to keep her son’s story alive.

“I just decided I was no longer going to stand on the sidelines as a mother, I wanted to affect change,” Sharmaine said.

Gun violence prevention is the goal of the organization, they’re working to get to kids as early as possible, teaching them how to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence.

“It felt like it gave me some of my power back,” Sharmaine said.

As kids go back to school this fall, some will take part in afterschool programs that aim to end gun violence. The programs were made possible by Sandy Hook Promise, a gun violence prevention organization. They’re taught throughout the year after school, in several locations including Stone Mountain and Atlanta. The programs are called Say Hello and Say Something. There’s a new weekend program starting as well, for the kids and teens who can’t make it after school.

The weekend program called G.E.N., or Generations Empowered Now, will begin in September and run from 10 a.m. to noon at 542 Moreland Ave, Atlanta, Georgia 30316.

“If they do have a conflict, they will have the steps to be able to defuse them without seeking violence or using a weapon,” said Brown.

Sharmaine wears Jared’s face on her clothes her work is her way of telling her son’s story, keeping him alive and helping other parents avoid the grief she lives with.

“I always say that Jared’s heart continues to beat through the youth we touch,” she said.

