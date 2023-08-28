Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia afterschool program aims to curb gun violence

Gun violence prevention is the goal of the organization, and they’re working to get to kids as early as possible,
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In an office space in the community center behind First Iconium Baptist Church in East Atlanta, sits a photo of Jared Brown at 19. A stray bullet would kill him four years later.

“All because of someone having a conflict with someone else,” Sharmaine Brown, Jared’s mom, said.

Sharmaine has never stopped telling his story. She created the nonprofit, Jared’s Heart of Success, to keep her son’s story alive.

“I just decided I was no longer going to stand on the sidelines as a mother, I wanted to affect change,” Sharmaine said.

Gun violence prevention is the goal of the organization, they’re working to get to kids as early as possible, teaching them how to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence.

“It felt like it gave me some of my power back,” Sharmaine said.

As kids go back to school this fall, some will take part in afterschool programs that aim to end gun violence. The programs were made possible by Sandy Hook Promise, a gun violence prevention organization. They’re taught throughout the year after school, in several locations including Stone Mountain and Atlanta. The programs are called Say Hello and Say Something. There’s a new weekend program starting as well, for the kids and teens who can’t make it after school.

The weekend program called G.E.N., or Generations Empowered Now, will begin in September and run from 10 a.m. to noon at 542 Moreland Ave, Atlanta, Georgia 30316.

“If they do have a conflict, they will have the steps to be able to defuse them without seeking violence or using a weapon,” said Brown.

Sharmaine wears Jared’s face on her clothes her work is her way of telling her son’s story, keeping him alive and helping other parents avoid the grief she lives with.

“I always say that Jared’s heart continues to beat through the youth we touch,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Police scene tape
Police: Teen recovers from gunshot wound to head after breaking into cars in South Fulton

Latest News

As strong storms move through metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Monday, there are reports of...
Strong Monday storms down trees, weather to move through metro Atlanta, north Georgia
The Harvest documentary already nominated for an award
New documentary highlights efforts to desegregate schools in the South
Gun violence prevention is the goal of the organization, and they’re working to get to kids as...
Georgia afterschool program aims to curb gun violence
The Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council is asking gun owners to attend its next meeting.
Woman stabbed, another killed in Monroe County home, deputies say