Georgia state elections board chairman resigns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - William Duffey, who took over Georgia’s election board in 2020 amid rumors of fraud and misconduct, resigned Monday.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed Duffey’s resignation.

“I am grateful for his service to the people of Georgia,” Raffensperger said. “He stepped up to serve at a time when there was a lot of noise surrounding Georgia elections, and through his patience, diligence, and experience weighing evidence, he confirmed that Georgia’s elections are safe, accurate, and secure. I thank him for his service and wish him and his family the best.”

Duffey is a former federal judge who sat on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia from 2004 to 2018 after being nominated by President George W. Bush. He was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2020 to lead the state’s elections board.

