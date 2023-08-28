‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows took the witness stand in federal court Monday in an attempt to move his indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis out of state court and into a federal one.

Meadows is one of 19 co-defendants named in Willis’ sweeping indictment of two weeks ago, alleging former President Donald Trump and his GOP allies led a criminal conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Meadows and his legal team are hoping to show U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones he carried out his official duties of his federal employment as Trump’s chief of staff. Meadows is set to be arraigned in Fulton County Superior Court on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 10:30 a.m., one hour after Trump himself is set to be arraigned.

Meadows explained how he was involved in almost every meeting in which Trump had, At one point in the courtroom, he joked with Jones he wanted to make sure he got his words right. “I’m in enough trouble as it is,” he said.

Meadows and his attorneys are arguing he is immune to state prosecution under the constitution’s supremacy clause. The clause says that federal law takes precedence over state law, and Meadows has not been indicted on any federal charges related to the alleged interference. In particular, the motion said that the clause stops states from obstructing federal officials carrying out federal duties.

Meadows’ motion also argues that Meadows is immune under the First Amendment, which protects political expression, and the Fourteenth Amendment, which prohibits the application of “unconstitutionally vague” statutes.

Willis’ office will argue that Meadows violated the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from engaging in political activity as part of their official roles.

Others charged who are seeking to sever their cases from Willis’ overarching indictment and into federal court are former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer; Cathy Latham; state Sen. Shawn Still; and former U.S. Department of Justice official Jeffery Clark. Others, including Trump and his new lead attorney Steve Sadow, may seek to do the same.

Willis’ office has also subpoenaed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to testify at the hearing. On Jan. 2, 2021, Trump and his White House placed a call to Raffensperger over the outcome of the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

That call has become a crucial part of Willis’ investigation into whether Trump or any of his associates interfered with the election’s outcome, an election that saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Jonathan Nash, co-director of Emory Law’s Center on Federalism and Intersystemic Governance, said Meadows’ attempt to move his case into a federal court has several ramifications.

“One is the presiding judge would be a federal judge,” Nash said, “somebody who is an Article Three judge, presumably somebody appointed with life tenure. The idea behind that is to make the federal judiciary politics and who has a degree of independence.

“The other more important difference is the jury pool,” Nash said. “In Fulton County, if the case proceeds there, you have a jury pool drawn entirely from Fulton County. But if the case is removed successfully to federal court, the jury is drawn from the Northern District of Georgia, which consists of 10 counties in north Georgia, and some of those counties voted in 2016 and 2020 more for Donald Trump than did voters in Fulton.”

Nash also said Meadows and his legal team may be hoping their chances of having all the charges dismissed are greater in federal court than one in Fulton County.

This story is developing.

