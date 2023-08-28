Lockdown lifted after intruder reported at Hapeville Elementary School

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An elementary school near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was on lockdown after an intruder was reported on campus, school officials said.

Hapeville Elementary School went into a hard lockdown Monday morning as police responded to the area. According to school officials, the intruder was detained by staff and held until authorities arrived and arrested the individual.

No students were involved, the school told Atlanta News First.

The lockdown has since been lifted and normal instruction has resumed.

