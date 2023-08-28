Back to School
Lockdown lifted after intruder reported at Hapeville Elementary School

School Lockdown Generic
School Lockdown Generic(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An elementary school near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was on lockdown after an intruder was reported on campus, school officials said.

Hapeville Elementary School went into a hard lockdown Monday morning as police responded to the area. According to school officials, the intruder was detained by staff and held until authorities arrived and arrested the individual.

No students were involved, the school told Atlanta News First.

The lockdown has since been lifted and normal instruction has resumed.

