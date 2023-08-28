Man dies in breezeway of Gwinnett County apartment complex after being shot

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Norcross.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says it happened around 10 p.m. on the 7100 block of Dunleaf Arc Way. Officers responded to reports of shots fired calls and found a man dead in a breezeway of an apartment complex.

Police say the man was shot, went into the breezeway and began to bang on a door where he collapsed and died.

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

