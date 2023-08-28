Marine from metro Atlanta killed in California training flight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A decorated Marine from Marietta was killed in a crash during a training flight at a California Marine Corps air station.

Maj. Andrew Mettler was killed in the training flight that happened on Aug. 24 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to a spokesperson for the military branch.

Mettler was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina, they said. He served as an F/A-18 Hornet pilot with VMFA(AW)-224, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 31, 2nd MAW.

He joined the Marine Corps in 2007.

“I am deeply saddened to share the loss of Maj. Andrew ‘Simple Jack’ Mettler, a fellow Marine aviator who was honing his craft as a Hornet pilot and leader in his squadron, the Fighting Bengals. I had the great honor of flying in an F/A-18D with Simple Jack and will always remember his skill piloting the Hornet and his wry smile,” said Maj. Gen. Scott Benedict, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing commanding general. “It is with great humility that I offer my deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, and friends of Maj. Andrew Mettler. You remain at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers.”

Mettler’s accomplishments, according to the Marines, from his service tenure include:

Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with gold star in lieu of second award

Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star in lieu of second award

Navy Unit Commendation Medal

the National Defense Service Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Korea Defense Service Medal

Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with four bronze stars in lieu of fifth award

