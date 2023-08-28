Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Marine from metro Atlanta killed in California training flight

Maj. Andrew Mettler was killed in the training flight that happened on Aug. 24 at Marine Corps...
Maj. Andrew Mettler was killed in the training flight that happened on Aug. 24 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A decorated Marine from Marietta was killed in a crash during a training flight at a California Marine Corps air station.

Maj. Andrew Mettler was killed in the training flight that happened on Aug. 24 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to a spokesperson for the military branch.

Mettler was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina, they said. He served as an F/A-18 Hornet pilot with VMFA(AW)-224, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 31, 2nd MAW.

He joined the Marine Corps in 2007.

“I am deeply saddened to share the loss of Maj. Andrew ‘Simple Jack’ Mettler, a fellow Marine aviator who was honing his craft as a Hornet pilot and leader in his squadron, the Fighting Bengals. I had the great honor of flying in an F/A-18D with Simple Jack and will always remember his skill piloting the Hornet and his wry smile,” said Maj. Gen. Scott Benedict, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing commanding general. “It is with great humility that I offer my deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, and friends of Maj. Andrew Mettler. You remain at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers.”

Mettler’s accomplishments, according to the Marines, from his service tenure include:

  • Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with gold star in lieu of second award
  • Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star in lieu of second award
  • Navy Unit Commendation Medal
  • the National Defense Service Medal
  • Afghanistan Campaign Medal
  • Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
  • Korea Defense Service Medal
  • Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with four bronze stars in lieu of fifth award

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Police scene tape
Police: Teen recovers from gunshot wound to head after breaking into cars in South Fulton

Latest News

Activist recalls memory of March on Washington 60 years later.
Remembering the March on Washington 60 years later
Swearing-in ceremony for Interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle.
Atlanta Public Schools swears in new interim superintendent
The former President Trump's arraignment has been set for September, with several of the...
Trump's Fulton County arraignment set for September
The system is forecast to become a hurricane and make landfall in Florida this week.
Idalia expected to make landfall as major hurricane on Florida coast | Impacts in Georgia
The Atlanta Board of Education swore in Interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle Monday...
Atlanta Public Schools swears in new interim superintendent