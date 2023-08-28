Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Millions of kids at risk of losing Medicaid coverage, though many may still qualify

FILE - A sign points visitors toward the financial services department at a hospital, Friday,...
FILE - A sign points visitors toward the financial services department at a hospital, Friday, Jan. 24, 2014.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of thousands of children across the U.S. are losing their Medicaid coverage, even though experts say the vast majority continue to qualify.

In April, states regained the power to kick off those deemed ineligible for the health insurance program.

That is when a pandemic relief program expired.

According to the KFF, at least 5.4 million people have since lost their Medicaid benefits.

Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families says more than 6 million children could be at risk of losing their benefits during the unwinding process.

But the KFF says that many parents may not realize that their children may still be eligible because the household income limit for kids to remain covered is higher.

Parents are being urged to submit renewal documents even if they think they earn too much to qualify themselves.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Police scene tape
Police: Teen recovers from gunshot wound to head after breaking into cars in South Fulton

Latest News

FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays that trapped passengers
The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods...
Hunters break state record for longest alligator ever caught
A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people. (Credit:...
A medical rescue helicopter crashed in Florida
Police in Gwinnett County were able to locate a missing 97-year-old man with dementia from Hall...
Missing 97-year-old Hall County man found safe thanks to traffic cameras
Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on...
Fire rescue helicopter crashes, injuring 2 in Florida, authorities say