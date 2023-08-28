Missing 97-year-old Hall County man found safe thanks to traffic cameras

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Gwinnett County were able to locate a missing 97-year-old man with dementia from Hall County thanks to traffic cameras.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office first reported Alfred Larson as last seen on the evening of Aug. 18. He was reportedly in a white Accura MDX and possibly driving around Gwinnett County.

Analysts with Gwinnett Police Department’s Situational Awareness Crime Response Center (SACRC) say they were able to locate Larson in his vehicle on Aug. 19 utilizing Flock cameras throughout the county. The analysts got in touch with an officer on duty who was able to catch up to Larson and get him to pull over on Sugarloaf Parkway at Lawrenceville Highway where he told the officer he was lost.

The officer called his family and waited until they arrived to ensure Larson got back home safely.

“This is a good example of how technology is being used to keep the community safe. Not only is this used to fight crime and help detectives solve cases, but it also allows analysts behind the scenes to provide officers on the road with real-time information and help return a lost elderly man home safely to his family.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.