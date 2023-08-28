Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

New documentary highlights efforts to desegregate schools in the South

“At the end of the film, we ask the question ‘Was it all worth it?’"
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monday marked the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. It’s a time for collective reflection.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech mentions several dreams, including his dream to have the children of slave owners and the children of slaves in school together.

“My four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” said King.

Pulitzer Prize-winning Atlanta author Douglas Blackmon remembered what it was like in the first first-grade class in Mississippi with white and black students learning together.

“What he was imagining is if they could just get children into the same classrooms together, somehow that would be the way we transition,” said Blackmon.

After the 1954 Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education ruled that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional, it took years before you could see any changes in the South. Blackmon spent the last 10 years interviewing his classmates, chronicling the successes and struggles of desegregation in his new documentary The Harvest.

“At the end of the film, we ask the question ‘Was it all worth it?’ All the effort and energy and conflict at times. I think that the answer to that comes through, yes it was. The fact that I teach at Georgia State University, it’s astounding to think that all of those students couldn’t be in the same room just 30 or 40 years ago,” said Blackmon.

The Atlanta premiere of the documentary will take place at the Rialto Center for the Arts on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. The ticketed event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Mark Meadows
‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court

Latest News

As strong storms move through metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Monday, there are reports of...
Strong Monday storms down trees, weather to move through metro Atlanta, north Georgia
Maj. Andrew Mettler was killed in a training flight accident in California.
Marine from metro Atlanta killed in California training flight
He was killed during a training flight in California.
Marine from metro Atlanta killed in training flight
The family lives at the College View Hills Apartments in College Park.
College Park mom, 3 children hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning
It was unclear when the judge planned to make his decision.
Mark Meadows pushing to have his case moved to federal court, no decision made Monday