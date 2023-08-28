Security guard shot and killed after catching people breaking into cars in Midtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A security guard is dead after walking up on some people breaking into cars in a Midtown parking garage early Monday morning.

Atlanta Police say around 2 a.m., a man in his mid-30s was going to his car in a parking garage where Spring Street and 3rd Street meet when he caught the individuals in the act.

Investigators believe the people who were caught breaking into cars started to leave the scene when they saw the security guard, but not before firing shots randomly into the parking garage, striking and killing the victim.

Investigators identified the victim as a security guard and an innocent bystander.

Police are now talking to witnesses and have a portion of 3rd Street closed as they investigate.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

