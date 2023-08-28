Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Shark spotted on river shore, wildlife experts say

Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.
Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.(Idaho Department of Fish and Game)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIGGINS, Idaho (Gray News) – Wildlife officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game received several reports that a shark had washed up on the shores of the Salmon River.

Officials said the fish appears to be a salmon shark, which are named for feeding on salmon.

They can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.

Experts believe the shark was dropped on the river’s shore as a joke.

They said the bull shark is the only known species that can live in freshwater and no sharks have been seen swimming in the river.

“Rest assured, we have no sharks swimming around in Idaho,” Clearwater Region fisheries manager Joe Dupont wrote.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, salmon sharks are found from Korea and Japan to the Okhotsk and Bering Seas, and the Gulf of Alaska to central Baja California.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Police scene tape
Police: Teen recovers from gunshot wound to head after breaking into cars in South Fulton

Latest News

The system is forecast to become a hurricane and make landfall in Florida this week.
Idalia expected to make landfall as major hurricane on Florida coast | Impacts in Georgia
A woman attending a vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting bows her head in prayer...
Jacksonville killings refocus attention on the city’s racist past and the struggle to move on
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
Activist recalls memory of March on Washington 60 years later.
Remembering the March on Washington 60 years later
Swearing-in ceremony for Interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle.
Atlanta Public Schools swears in new interim superintendent