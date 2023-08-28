Strong Monday storms down trees, weather to move through metro Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As strong storms move through metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Monday, there are reports of downed trees.

8:15 p.m.

Atlanta police said a vehicle was stuck in high water on Pryor Street. There were no injuries and the vehicle was removed, police said.

7:42 p.m.

A man was struck by lightning at 2930 Grand Ave in Atlanta, according to Atlanta Fire & Rescue. He was taken to Grady Hospital alive, conscious and breathing.

7:19 p.m.

Severe weather slams metro Atlanta

6:55 p.m.

Offices in Kingsland, St. Marys, and Woodbine as well as Camden County and Camden County Schools will close Wednesday.

6:40 p.m.

Several downed trees were reported in Douglas and Coweta counties. A downed tree on a home was also reported near Rome.

Strong storms are expected to move through metro Atlanta and north Georgia through the rest of Monday.

