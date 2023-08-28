Back to School
Strong Monday storms down trees, weather to move through metro Atlanta, north Georgia

As strong storms move through metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Monday, there are reports of...
As strong storms move through metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Monday, there are reports of downed trees.(WPTA)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As strong storms move through metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Monday, there are reports of downed trees.

8:15 p.m.

Atlanta police said a vehicle was stuck in high water on Pryor Street. There were no injuries and the vehicle was removed, police said.

7:42 p.m.

A man was struck by lightning at 2930 Grand Ave in Atlanta, according to Atlanta Fire & Rescue. He was taken to Grady Hospital alive, conscious and breathing.

7:19 p.m.

Severe weather slams metro Atlanta

6:55 p.m.

Offices in Kingsland, St. Marys, and Woodbine as well as Camden County and Camden County Schools will close Wednesday.

6:40 p.m.

Several downed trees were reported in Douglas and Coweta counties. A downed tree on a home was also reported near Rome.

Strong storms are expected to move through metro Atlanta and north Georgia through the rest of Monday.

