Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Thefts of Kia, Hyundai cars up 700% in Atlanta compared to last year, police say

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thefts of Kia and Hyundai models are up 700% in the city of Atlanta compared to this time last year, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The comments were made during the city’s Public Safety Committee meeting on Monday.

Police first blamed a social media challenge in which thieves stole Kia and Hyundai models and posted their exploits under the hashtag #kiaboyz. Atlanta News First first reported on the trend in July 2022 and the trend has only escalated from there. In October, an East Point woman filed a class action lawsuit against the automakers, claiming newer Kia and Hyundai models did not come with immobilizers. Immobilizers prevent thieves from using an unprogrammed key or key fob to steal a car.

When asked after that lawsuit, Kia and Hyundai both offered steering wheel locks.

That lawsuit is far from the only one the automakers faced. Earlier this month, a federal judge declined to approve a settlement in one class action lawsuit, saying it failed to provide “fair and adequate” relief. The settlement had been valued at $200 million and covers about 9 million 2011-2022 model-year Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S.

The City of Chicago recently announced a lawsuit against the automakers, claiming they failed to “include industry-standard engine immobilizers in multiple models of their vehicles, resulting in a steep rise in vehicle thefts, reckless driving, property damage, and a wide array of related violent crimes in Chicago.” The lawsuit also claims the automakers include the technology in models sold outside the U.S.

State Farm and Progressive stopped writing insurance policies for these older models in January due to the thefts. The thefts could lead to a rise in every driver’s insurance premiums.

When pressed by Atlanta council members, Atlanta police said they didn’t have a long-term fix to the problem. Atlanta police said they’re planning events to hand out locks and update technology.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Police scene tape
Police: Teen recovers from gunshot wound to head after breaking into cars in South Fulton

Latest News

As strong storms move through metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Monday, there are reports of...
Strong Monday storms down trees, weather to move through metro Atlanta, north Georgia
The Harvest documentary already nominated for an award
New documentary highlights efforts to desegregate schools in the South
After school program aimed at combatting gun violence
Georgia afterschool program aims to curb gun violence
Gun violence prevention is the goal of the organization, and they’re working to get to kids as...
Georgia afterschool program aims to curb gun violence
The Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council is asking gun owners to attend its next meeting.
Woman stabbed, another killed in Monroe County home, deputies say