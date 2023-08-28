Thefts of Kia, Hyundai cars up 700% in Atlanta compared to last year, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thefts of Kia and Hyundai models are up 700% in the city of Atlanta compared to this time last year, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The comments were made during the city’s Public Safety Committee meeting on Monday.

Police first blamed a social media challenge in which thieves stole Kia and Hyundai models and posted their exploits under the hashtag #kiaboyz. Atlanta News First first reported on the trend in July 2022 and the trend has only escalated from there. In October, an East Point woman filed a class action lawsuit against the automakers, claiming newer Kia and Hyundai models did not come with immobilizers. Immobilizers prevent thieves from using an unprogrammed key or key fob to steal a car.

When asked after that lawsuit, Kia and Hyundai both offered steering wheel locks.

That lawsuit is far from the only one the automakers faced. Earlier this month, a federal judge declined to approve a settlement in one class action lawsuit, saying it failed to provide “fair and adequate” relief. The settlement had been valued at $200 million and covers about 9 million 2011-2022 model-year Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S.

The City of Chicago recently announced a lawsuit against the automakers, claiming they failed to “include industry-standard engine immobilizers in multiple models of their vehicles, resulting in a steep rise in vehicle thefts, reckless driving, property damage, and a wide array of related violent crimes in Chicago.” The lawsuit also claims the automakers include the technology in models sold outside the U.S.

State Farm and Progressive stopped writing insurance policies for these older models in January due to the thefts. The thefts could lead to a rise in every driver’s insurance premiums.

When pressed by Atlanta council members, Atlanta police said they didn’t have a long-term fix to the problem. Atlanta police said they’re planning events to hand out locks and update technology.

