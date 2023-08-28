Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Tips and tricks to save money while shopping online

Americans projected to spend $925 billion online in 2023
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Statistica projects that 274 million Americans will make an online purchase in 2023, with many hoping to score a good deal.

One easy way to potentially get a discount is to leave an item in the online cart instead of purchasing it. NerdWallet said this could trigger an “abandoned cart promotion,” where the retailer sends a discount offer to encourage the purchase.

NerdWallet has an article that has tips on how to find good deals online, such as:

  • Be aware of yearly sales cycles to get the best prices on specific purchases. For example, January tends to be the best time to buy fitness equipment and August is a good month to stock up on school supplies.
  • Consider joining retail mailing lists. They often offer first-time buyer discounts and notifications of flash sales and other good deals.
  • Leverage apps and shopping tools to find the best price. Browser extensions like Honey and Rakuten track items across the web for the best price while also offering cash back and rewards points.

The Federal Trade Commission also offers tips on online shopping such as:

  • Make sure to understand the total cost of an item including shipping and handling, taxes or other fees before completing purchase.
  • Be wary of expensive brand name items offered for a very low cost – these items could be counterfeit.
  • Know your rights as a consumer. For example, if a seller doesn’t ship a purchased item, they are required by law to issue a refund, not just a store credit or gift card.

Watching Your Wallet also has many articles on other ways you can save money while shopping:

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Police scene tape
Police: Teen recovers from gunshot wound to head after breaking into cars in South Fulton

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election
The system is forecast to become a hurricane and make landfall in Florida this week.
Idalia expected to make landfall as major hurricane on Florida coast | Impacts in Georgia
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden to observe 9/11 anniversary in Alaska
Police say (top) Earnest Lyons, Paul Mondaine, Cleveland Washington, (bottom) Eric Williams,...
Six inmates charged after St. Louis jail guard taken hostage
Paul Hudson, left, West Point archeologist, and Michael Diaz, West Point Museum curator, take...
After lots of hype, West Point treasure box opening yields no bombshells, just silt