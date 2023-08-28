Woman stabbed, another killed in Monroe County home, deputies say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monroe County deputies are investigating after they responded to a stabbing and fire at a home in High Falls.

The sheriff’s office said it received reports of a woman stabbed Monday morning at around 6:51 a.m. along the 100 block of Charles Place.

When deputies got to the home, they said they could not make entry inside due to a fire that had started within the residence.

At this time, investigators believe the fire was intentionally set by the occupant of the home, who authorities later found dead.

The woman who was reportedly stabbed was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more on this developing story. The identities have not been released.

