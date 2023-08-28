Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman stabbed, another killed in Monroe County home, deputies say

The Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council is asking gun owners to attend its next meeting.
The Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council is asking gun owners to attend its next meeting.(Live 5)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monroe County deputies are investigating after they responded to a stabbing and fire at a home in High Falls.

The sheriff’s office said it received reports of a woman stabbed Monday morning at around 6:51 a.m. along the 100 block of Charles Place.

When deputies got to the home, they said they could not make entry inside due to a fire that had started within the residence.

At this time, investigators believe the fire was intentionally set by the occupant of the home, who authorities later found dead.

The woman who was reportedly stabbed was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more on this developing story. The identities have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Police scene tape
Police: Teen recovers from gunshot wound to head after breaking into cars in South Fulton

Latest News

The mural was created by Atlanta visual artist Chris Veal, also known as “Caveal.”
Atlanta mural artist captures historic mugshot of former President Donald Trump
The system is forecast to become a hurricane and make landfall in Florida this week.
Idalia expected to make landfall as major hurricane on Florida coast | Impacts in Georgia
Activist recalls memory of March on Washington 60 years later.
Remembering the March on Washington 60 years later
Swearing-in ceremony for Interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle.
Atlanta Public Schools swears in new interim superintendent