60 years after the March on Washington, students announce new work to bring equality

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On this day 60 years ago, thousands came together for the March on Washington, fighting for civil rights. Serious strides have been made since that monumental day, but many believe we still have a long way to go.

Youth organizers with the Georgia Youth Justice Coalition gathered on Monday to lead a new charge. It’s called the Young People’s Platform.

“The Young People’s Platform is what we’re calling the official policy platform of Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, and essentially what it does, it gets many students from all across Georgia, and we’ve taken time to survey them about the issues they care about the most,” said Jordan Madden, Statewide Advocacy Director for the Georgia Youth Justice Coalition for Action.

Madden is a 19-year-old Junior at Georgia State University.

“It’s the 60-year anniversary of the March on Washington and I grew up in Atlanta. I am a native of this area and you know, people before me, Dr. Martin Luther King, John Lewis, I call these people my heroes kind of my icons-- because they really did inspire me from a small age,” Madden said. “Number one to have a community and to build a sense of community and feel like we have the power to actually advocate for ourselves,” he said. “I always remember John Lewis saying, if not you then who and really challenging us to get out there and make our own voices heard,” he said.

According to a press release, organizers with the Georgia Youth Justice Coalition have been working in 83 counties to advocate for rights.

“Our organizers have spent the past few years building a broad community of passionate young people, overturning book bans, and making waves in the Georgia state legislature on everything from Don’t Say Gay to school voucher legislation. This platform is the culmination of our demands for a better Georgia for ourselves and our communities, selected by 500+ young people growing up across the state,” the release said.

Now, the Young People’s Platform wants to bring change.

“Today is just remembering the legacy of what happened 60 years ago, especially trying to encourage that energy into what we’re doing now, that the same fight continuing that fight etc.,” said Mason Goodwin, Advocacy Co-Director, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition for Action. “Also, this is a new age. These are new young people who are trying to get involved. There are new issues that we’re facing, and we kind just wanted to use what existed before and prop it up with our new platform,” Goodwin said.

“A big challenge that has come up is censorship. So, we’ve seen a lot of attacks on the books we keep in our library, on our teachers, on our librarians,” said Maariya, a 17-year-old Cobb County student. “Recently in my county, we’ve fired a teacher for reading a book about gender identity, and I think that this is something that students are very opposed to,” she said. “I know that so many students are genuinely scared of what’s coming next and it’s something that we are really determined to change,” she added.

During the press conference, Maariya spoke passionately in front of her peers.

“We call on more students to take action and take a stand against bigotry head-on, we see the importance of spaces where folks can be themselves, I don’t have to defend their very existence. We remain committed to fostering a real sense of community for the young Georgians most under attack: Black, brown, immigrant, and LGBT+ youth,” Maariya said.

The group is focusing on key issues after surveying youth across the state, and discovered the following:

Education Justice

LGBTQ+ Rights

Racial Justice

Reproductive Justice

Workers Rights

Gun Safety

Healthcare

Climate Change

Right now, they are starting with four key pillars.

“That’s climate, counselors not cops would be more local and then funding will be with higher ed and the k-12, and then our last one is queer rights,” Goodwin said. “A lot of that we’re just trying to get students to sign on to say “Hey, I’m a young person, I’m a Georgian, I support this policy platform,” he said. “Then me and Jordan will both be working with lawmakers to actually file pieces of legislation. So come January, we can push legislations through the General Assembly,” Goodwin said.

“I just hope that people will take away that this is, this is a long journey, it’s a long path, but what’s so important is that we keep on carrying forth this legacy, that people like John Lewis and so many others have worked to start and continue and I think as students it’s our responsibility to ensure that future generations don’t undergo discrimination. Don’t undergo censorship. So, I personally have younger brothers and sisters and so I really want them to have supportive environments where they can really thrive and grow to be the best that they can be without any politicians or anybody trying to diminish the power,” Maariya said.

Organizers said the biggest thing they need now is more young people and lawmakers to jump on board.

Over the next three months, they plan to launch policy campaigns. Leaders said they will make their voices heard at town halls and at the state capitol.

