Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”(Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – Employees at a Dollar General in Louisiana were surprised to find an alligator at the store’s front door on Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted about the alligator before the store opened in the morning.

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”

It’s unclear where the animal was moved.

Plaquemines Parish is located south of New Orleans, where alligators are abundant.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Meadows
‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
The scene of a deadly shooting at a parking garage in Midtown Atlanta.
Man shot, killed in Midtown parking garage after reported car break-ins, police say
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game

Latest News

White House officials say Jacksonville shooting leaves nation at a crossroad
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirms another inmate death at jail
A Gwinnett County Public Schools bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.
Gwinnett County school bus involved in crash, students on board OK, district says
Expert advice on digital estate planning
Expert advice on digital estate planning
Expert advice on digital estate planning