Alligator sightings shut down New Jersey park

Officials in Middlesex, New Jersey, have shut down a public park because of reports there's an alligator on the loose. (WABC, DYLAN BAUMAN, MARIO ON TIME LANDSCAPING, CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MIDDLESEX, N.J. (WABC) - Officials in Middlesex, New Jersey have shut down a public park because there’s possibly an alligator on the loose.

Authorities are trying to find the gator and have even brought in multiple drones to search for it but so far, no luck.

One person said they saw the alligator attack a duck and pull it under the water.

Herons tread warily as they search for lunch, hoping not to become lunch. Humans anxiously patrol the perimeter of their waterfront homes, searching for the gator. Even squirrels appear to be keeping one eye open.

“The residents told me 5 to 6 feet and they saw it. They showed me a picture of it. Who knows?” Middlesex Mayor John Madden said.

People with binoculars have been out, hoping to catch a glimpse of the creature.

The city has even deployed drones to look for the alligator. There were so many drones up, one got stuck in a tree and had to be rescued by a fire department ladder truck.

There are few documented sightings of the gator, which could possibly be someone’s abandoned pet, such as a photo that shows it just under the pond’s surface.

The gator sighting has forced the city to shut down the park around the pond for at least a few days.

“They’re not being smart, I think, about the safety of this,” Madden said. He said he doesn’t believe residents are taking the sightings seriously enough.

“They’re kind of excited to see it. They want to see it,” one resident, whose name was not provided, said. He and his children were out scouting around the lake.

Another resident, Gabby, who was walking her dog, said she wasn’t too concerned about her dog running into the gator.

“Probably an even tie,” she said. “Yeah, Jojo is tougher than she looks.”

It’s likely that the water temperature is too cold for a gator to be comfortable in. It’s still summer, and with fall approaching, it will get much colder.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife is setting a humane trap for the gator in hopes of relocating it.

