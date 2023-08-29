Atlanta police seeking public’s help locating child’s family

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the family of a “non-verbal, possibly autistic, young man.”

Officers responded to a criminal trespass call at 810 N. Highland Ave. NE, where they found the boy. Officers were not able to find the boy’s family in the area. Police said medical personnel offered the boy medical attention on scene.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 404-546-4260.

