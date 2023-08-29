Back to School
Bond set for Harrison Floyd, lone jailed Trump co-defendant

More Trump co-defendants plead not guilty on Tuesday, waive arraignments
The former President Trump's arraignment has been set for September, with several of the remaining 18 co-defendants following.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Harrison Floyd, the only co-defendant in Donald Trump’s sweeping Fulton County indictment, has reached a bond agreement and could be released as soon as Tuesday.

Floyd’s bond was set at $100,000.

Floyd was one of the last Trump co-defendants to surrender at the Fulton County jail, and the only one who did not arrange a bond settlement before turning himself in. During an emergency hearing late Friday afternoon, a magistrate court judge not only denied bond for Floyd but also ruled him a flight risk.

During that hearing, Floyd also said he could not afford an attorney. Floyd identifies himself a a former U.S. Marine who’s active with the group, “Black Voices for Trump.”

Also on Tuesday, two more of the 19 co-defendants charged two weeks ago in the indictment waived their Sept. 6 arraignment dates and entered not guilty pleas: Trump attorney Sidney Powell and Trevian Kutti.

This story is developing.

