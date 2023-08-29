Back to School
Calhoun officials prepare for more flooding after 40 evacuated, property damaged

Video and pictures shared with Atlanta News First showed water up to people’s shins inside homes on Red Bud Rd and Jolly Road.
Vehicles partially submerged at Garden Heights Apartments in Calhoun.
By Zac Summers
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As another round of storms is expected to move into north Georgia late Tuesday, people in the City of Calhoun, located about an hour north of Atlanta, are hoping to avoid another night of flooding.

Yajaira Acezedo is one of at least 40 people evacuated from three apartments overnight after an estimated eight inches of rain quickly fell in the area, flooding homes and vehicles.

“It just kept getting worse and worse,” she said. “I couldn’t even open the door.”

Video and pictures shared with Atlanta News First showed water up to people’s shins inside homes on Red Bud Rd and Jolly Road. Some vehicles were also partially submerged in areas.

“We had every station out, every engine out and we had calls on hold, waiting to be answered,” said Calhoun Fire Deputy Chief Terry Mills.

Mills said another night of high-volume calls will stretch their small department thin – again. In addition to more flooding, there are also concerns about potential lightning. On Monday, lightning is believed to have struck a home with a teenager inside. The child was not hurt.

“The fire was contained to the attic,” Milles said. “There was no fire damage inside the structure.”

Those impacted by the storm spent Tuesday cleaning up the mess. Crews surveyed the city’s overburdened drainage system – all with their attention on Tuesday night’s forecast.

“If we get the same amount of rain or anywhere close to yesterday, we’re going to have more flooding,” Mills warned. “It’s going to rise even more rapidly than it did last night.”

The Calhoun Fire Department has asked those not already scheduled to work Tuesday night to be on standby in case the weather turns for the worst.

