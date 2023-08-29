Back to School
Clayton County police search for missing Jonesboro man who may be in danger

Missing: Abhishek Kumar
Missing: Abhishek Kumar(Clayton County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police need your help finding a missing Jonesboro man.

Abhishek Kumar was last seen on the night of Aug. 23 in a residential area along the 1700 block of Noah’s Ark Road, according to investigators.

Police said he was spotted getting into a dark-colored car, which they believe may be a Ford Fusion, and that Kumar could be in danger.

Authorities told Atlanta News First they have canvassed the area, spoke to possible witnesses and loved ones and conducted a welfare check of Kumar’s home, but have not been able to locate him.

Anyone with information on Kumar’s whereabouts is urged to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.




