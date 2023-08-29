Back to School
Deaf man with autism hit and killed by car in DeKalb County

His family says Darius wandered off from a nearby residential care facility Friday night.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A disabled man died Friday night in DeKalb County after being struck by a car.

It happened on Panthersville Road around 8:45 p.m. Police confirmed the victim was 33-year-old Darius Matthews.

Atlanta News First spoke with Matthews’ family Monday night about the incident.

“I’m going to have to bury my first-born son, and I wouldn’t wish this pain on anybody,” Matthews’ mother Shawanis said. “For the rest of our lives, the scene that we will always remember is showing up and just cutting through the police barriers and seeing my son on the ground with a sheet over him.”

His family says Darius wandered off from a nearby residential care facility Friday night and was walking down the street in his pajamas at the time of the incident.

“This street has no sidewalks. This street has no street lights and no speed bumps, no nothing. If you go watch the street and how fast the cars come down the street, my son was killed on impact,” Shawanis said.

“Just because he has autism, just because he’s deaf and appeared to be wandering in the street, he’s a person. He has feelings,” the victim’s sister, Cierra Matthews, said.

DeKalb Police say a driver that may have struck Darius was still at the scene when investigators arrived. But the Matthews family says investigators told them a second car may have also been involved. Police have not confirmed that information to Atlanta News First.

Either way, the Matthews family is looking for justice, closure, and better care for adults with special needs.

“Even though this is a tragedy, we want to influence proper care for people with disabilities and we just want to influence proper humanity. Accidents happen, but just stop and help somebody,” Cierra Matthews said.

Darius’s mother, brother and sister say he was a happy-go-lucky person who always had a smile on his face. He loved magazines, soda, and his family.

The Matthews Family did not identify the care facility that Darius wandered off from. They said they plan on pursuing legal action in the near future.

DeKalb Police would not comment further on if a second driver was involved, or if anyone is facing charges at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

