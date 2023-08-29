Everything you need to know about Dragon Con 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 37th annual Dragon Con is this week. The convention takes over downtown Atlanta between Thursday and Sunday. Thousands of people are expected to flock to the area for the annual event. Those not familiar with the event may be just a bit confused when they see attendees all around the city in costume.
What is Dragon Con?
According to its website, Dragon Con is the “largest multi-media, pop culture convention focusing on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film in the universe.”
It started in 1987. The first Dragon Con parade was held in 2001.
When is Dragon Con?
Dragon Con starts Aug. 31 and goes until Sept. 4.
Where is Dragon Con?
Dragon Con is spread across several hotels in downtown Atlanta. It’s in the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree, Marriott Marquis, Courtland Grand (formerly Sheraton Atlanta) and AmericasMart Buildings Two and Three.
When is the Dragon Con parade in Atlanta?
Dragon Con’s annual parade will begin Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at Peachtree Street and Linden Street before progressing down Peachtree Street to Andrew Young International Boulevard. It will then go down Andrew Young Boulevard for a block before turning onto Peachtree Center Avenue NE and ending in front of the Marriott.
What else can I see at Dragon Con?
Dragon Con is filled with screenings, panels, parties and interviews.
There are 32 event categories, or “tracks,” at Dragon Con.
- Alternate and historical fiction
- American sci-fi and fantasy media
- American sci-fi classics
- Animation
- Anime/manga
- Apocalypse Rising
- Brittrack
- Costuming
- Digital media
- Diversity in speculative fiction and literature fandom
- Electronic frontiers forums
- Fantasy literature
- “Filk” singing
- Film track
- High fantasy
- Horror track
- Kids track
- Military sci-fi media
- Puppetry
- Robotics and maker fan track
- Science
- Science fiction literature
- Silk Road: Asian cinema and culture
- Skeptics
- Space
- Star Wars track
- Trek track
- Urban fantasy
- Video gaming
- Writers’ track
- X-Track
- Young adult literature
Who are the featured guests at Dragon Con?
This year’s Dragon Con will feature several notable figures from across film and television, authors and comics.
Some of the guest lineup includes:
- Sean Astin
- Freddie Prince, Jr.
- George Takei
- Gina Torres
- Elijah Wood
Chelsea Quinn Yarbo, author of the “Saint-Germain” series will be the guest of honor.
For the full guest lineup, click here.
What do you need to know before you go to Dragon Con?
Passes are available for all five days of Dragon Con and for specific days.
Here’s how much the passes cost:
- 5-day pass: $175
- Thursday only: $35
- Friday only: $55
- Saturday only: $75
- Sunday only: $65
- Monday only: $35
Those who want an “eternal” membership, one that ends if Dragon Con ever ends, can shell out $4,500.
If you want to buy passes, click here. Can’t make it to Dragon Con? There are streaming membership options too.
There is a Dragon Con app for attendees that has everything from schedules, maps and list of events.
Where can I pick up my Dragoncon badge?
You need to pick up your pass at the Courtland Grand before going to the convention.
Registration and badge pick-up hours are:
- Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Friday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Sunday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Monday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more on Dragon Con 2023, click here.
