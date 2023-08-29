FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms to develop this afternoon, evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today is a First Alert with more storms expected to re-develop this afternoon and evening.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 86°

Normal high - 88°

Chance of rain - 80%

FIRST ALERT for more storms today

Your morning commute in metro Atlanta is dry, but we continue to see heavy rain in the north Georgia mountains that may produce flash flooding. It’ll stay dry in metro Atlanta through lunch with more storms this afternoon -- especially after 3 p.m. - and continuing through this evening.

Like Monday, some storms may be severe this afternoon and evening with isolated, damaging winds possible.

Forecast map for Tuesday evening (Atlanta News First)

Idalia now a hurricane

Idalia was upgraded to a category hurricane at 5 a.m. this morning and is currently located in the southeast Gulf of Mexico. Idalia is still expected to make landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida on Wednesday morning as a major, category 3 hurricane.

Our impacts from Idalia in metro Atlanta will include scattered, tropical showers throughout the day Wednesday with wind gusts around 20 mph.

Forecast map for Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

Labor Day weekend

Drier weather is expected for your entire Labor Day weekend.

